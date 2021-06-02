District of Houston file photo

Animal complaints figure in bylaw report

Building maintenance also an issue

Council has approved replacing a key watermain as part of its ongoing downtown revitalization project.

It’ll happen at the same time as Copeland Ave. is widened to accommodate a right turning lane onto Highway 16.

That widening was to take place in a future phase of the downtown work but with Tim Hortons now open and construction of a gas station/convenience store to start, there is increased traffic so the project was advanced to this year.

And with the watermain now 56 years old, consultants Urban Systems suggested it be replaced at the same time.

“The District is uncertain of its exact location and condition,” said District operations manager Chris Lawrence in a memo to council. “If the widening project proceeds without the watermain replacement, the District could run the risk of having to replace the watermain in the future if a failure occurs.”

“This would involve excavating asphalt, curb and gutter, sidewalk, and any landscaping in the area,” he added.

The widening price is $143,500 with the watermain replacement to cost $71,107.73 for water and $17,956.5 for sanitary.

Urban Systems had also indicated that the pricing it submitted was subject to approval by May 19, the day after council met to consider the additional work. The company had been told the cost of pipe will be going up by 23 per cent as of May 31.

Library grant approved

Council has approved a grant of $122,000 to support the Houston Public Library. It’ll be paid in quarterly installments and is the same amount as was granted in 2020.

As with many other public services, the library has been affected by the pandemic and shifted to online provision of material and other innovative measures.

2020 annual report out for inspection

Council has released the District’s 2020 annual report for inspection by residents and has set June 15 as the date to accept it.

The report, the release of which was approved at the May 18 council meeting, contains information on the District’s activities for 2020, including updates on strategic planning and specific goals and objectives.

It is structured so that each department provides an individual and detailed update.

There’s also a message from the mayor and the chief administrative officer along with an accounting of District financial information.

Industrial incentive bylaw moves along

Second reading was given to the proposed industrial revitalization tax exemption bylaw by council May 18, leading the District toward third reading and, if passed, eventual adoption.

Qualifying businesses would be eligible for tax exemptions based on the value of improvements on a five-year sliding scale beginning with 100 per cent the first year and decreasing in 20 per cent portions to a final 20 per cent in the fifth year.

The bylaw would essentially mirror the intent behind existing tax exemptions available to other commercial enterprises within the District.

As such it would meet the District’s longstanding goal of encouraging and stimulating business investment, generally increase the value of assessments subject to taxation and add to job creation. It would apply only to municipal assessments and not include taxation for schools or other purposes.

Previous story
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

Just Posted

Northern Health is ramping up its Houston area vaccine clinic availability. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
More vaccine clinic days added for Houston

Young people from 12 to 17 now eligible for first doses

Roger Groot talking with Jeremy Rouw about the successful work that has been done on his land over the past several years to stabilize the banks, save his fields and create spawning habitat. (Cindy Verbeek photo/Houston Today)
9,000 willows planted along Bulkley River in Houston

The planting and restoration to help Salmon stocks

District of Houston file photo
Animal complaints figure in bylaw report

Building maintenance also an issue

There’s a spot waiting for you at the Houston Volunteer Fire Department. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)
Fire department looking for recruits

Training takes place once a week

Several forestry companies undertake spraying of the glyphosate herbicide to logged areas after seedlings are replanted. (Doug Pitt/Natural Resources Canada/Black Press Media file photo)
Wild berry picking — not a good idea

New research warns wild berries unfit for human consumption

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read