Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River below Kamloops Lake in British Columbia, as well as on portions of the Fraser River, because of low steelhead returns.

The closure will be in effect from Oct. 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019.

RELATED: Shuswap symposium unites science, First Nations perspective on salmon

The provincial government says angling will be closed on the Thompson River downstream from signs at the Kamloops Lake outlet to the confluence with Fraser River.

Angling on the Fraser River will be closed from the bridge on Highway 99 at Lillooet downstream to BC Hydro’s tail race outflow channel, and from the confluence with Thompson River downstream to the Canadian National Railway bridge.

RELATED: Thompson, Chilcotin Steelhead Trout in danger of extinction

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada undertook an emergency assessment of Thompson and Chilcotin steelhead in February.

Both populations are being considered for listing as endangered and the committee recommended an emergency listing order under the federal Species at Risk Act.

The Canadian Press

