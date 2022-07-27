Andddddd stretch

On July 19, the Houston Link To Learning offered an introduction to Yoga for 12 youth and parents who gathered at the Houston Community Garden. The session was led by Gillian Hestad who introduced the kids to such poses as the spiderman and the ballerina. (Anglique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)
