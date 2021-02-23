Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Saanich police were called to Cordova Bay Monday afternoon after construction crews unexpectedly turned up what have been confirmed to be ancestral human remains.

The area, in the 5100-block of Cordova Bay Road, is undergoing a large development and is known to have been the site of First Nations remains in the past. Saanich police said Tsawout and Songhees Nations have been present throughout the construction process.

After examining the find, officers determined the people or person likely died from something other than natural causes. With help from the University of Victoria and the contracted archaeological company, they also determined that the remains are ancestral.

The remainder of the excavation will be conducted by First Nations representatives on site.

Indigenous remainsSaanich

