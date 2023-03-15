An evening of painting in Houston

On March 4, the Jack Rabbits hosted an evening at the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski cabin, with host Tanya Margerm. It was a paint night fundraiser with proceeds going to purchase a new pair of skate skis for the club to use. Skate skis are light, skinny, stiff and are generally shorter than classic skis. The painting event saw 20 participants who experienced a paint lesson of a snowy treed landscape on a small canvas which they could take home. Warm beverages and treats were prepared by Palisades. The fundraiser started at 7 p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
