Mark Perry started off the intimate concert with introducing his ensemble and then his 3 guitars that were all bought in British Columbia. One in Creston, the second in Vancouver and the last made by Mark Thibeault. Jokingly said that his guitars were a less costly collection than having horses or collecting vehicles. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

An entertaining evening in Houston

Mark Perry – musician from Smithers kick off his tour, first “normal” tour since the pandemic with concert at the Houston Plaza on March 24. Perry is a long-time resident of the Bulkley Valley and had concerns about all that Houston is dealing with right now and hoped the concert will be a fun night out for folks who may need it. He will be donating 10 per cent of CD sales to Houston Link to Learning Food for Thought Harm Reduction/Food Kitchen.. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

