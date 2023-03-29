An entertaining evening in Houston

Mark Perry – musician from Smithers kick off his tour, first “normal” tour since the pandemic with concert at the Houston Plaza on March 24. Perry is a long-time resident of the Bulkley Valley and had concerns about all that Houston is dealing with right now and hoped the concert will be a fun night out for folks who may need it. He will be donating 10 per cent of CD sales to Houston Link to Learning Food for Thought Harm Reduction/Food Kitchen.. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
