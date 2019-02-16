The Nelson Curling Club has been shut down by an ammonia leak. Photo: Tyler Harper

Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson

It’s not yet clear when the leak was detected

An ammonia leak has shut down the Nelson Curling Club.

Club president Gordon Weiss said an examination of the rink’s ammonia system detected the leak.

“We are not able to restart our ammonia plant without extensive work to replace or repair parts of the system,” said Weiss in a statement Saturday night. “We are doing everything we can. Our board has had an emergency meeting and we have a plan, but we will need help.”

It’s not yet clear when the ammonia leak was detected, or if anyone was injured before the leak was found. A Valentine’s bonspiel had been scheduled for Friday but was cancelled prior to the leak being made public.

An ammonia leak at a rink in Fernie killed three people in October 2017. Last year, the Nelson rink failed inspections by WorkSafe BC and Technical Safety BC, which at the time did not find an ammonia leak but determined the refrigeration plan was in need of repairs.

In October, the curling club requested operation of the plant be taken over by the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

“The operation of the plant, as you can imagine, is a fairly technical process that requires expertise, particularly because [ammonia is] known to be a dangerous material,” said Weiss at the time.

“I think it’s come to the point now, especially with the exposure and the attention it’s getting, it’s become apparent there are significant responsibilities and liabilities if anything should happen. As a volunteer organization, we feel we’re not confident and we’re not willing to carry that liability because we don’t have the same expertise that the RDCK has.”

The club’s building is owned by the City of Nelson, and has been the home of local curling since 1973. But the club has struggled financially for several years, and posted a nearly $20,000 loss at its annual general meeting in December.

Fixing the refrigeration plant may be too costly for the club on its own.

“We are reaching out to the community and to the general public for support, and we will be asking our local governments, The Regional District of Central Kootenay and the City of Nelson for their help at this critical time to fix our system so that we can reopen for a new curling season in October,” said Weiss.

More to come.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities
Next story
James says B.C. budget puts priorities on NDP’s poverty, environment plans

Just Posted

Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities

The Northern Capital and Planning Grant will go to four regional districts and 22 municipalities

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project searches for partners

TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.

Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Recap

Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 6: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for Feb. 16 at the All Native Tournament

B.C. students win Great Waters Challenge video contest

Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize

James says B.C. budget puts priorities on NDP’s poverty, environment plans

She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget

PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Games kicked off in Red Deer this week

Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson

It’s not yet clear when the leak was detected

Pavelski’s 31st goal helps Sharks top Canucks 3-2

Vancouver one point out of second NHL wild-card spot

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

B.C. couple attacked with acid, slashed with knife in Vietnam

Warning, graphic images: Man has burns on 80 per cent of his body, slashed with knife

Most Read