Amazing volunteers helping BC Children’s Hosptial

Brian Hewitt and Mae Vinneau organizers of the We Care Group, set up on Hwy. 16 and Benson Road the day on Sept. 2. They had another successful bottle drive thanks to the donations from the residents of Houston. This time they had help from Virginia Kraft. All proceeds go to the B.C. Sick Children’s Hospital. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
