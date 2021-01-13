It takes all kinds of industrial traffic to keep the economy of the region going regardless of road and weather conditions. This heavy transport carrying aluminum was spotted last week heading east on Hwy16 near Burns Lake. (PHOTO CREDIT ...)

Aluminium on the go ….

Due to a landslide that impacted the CN tracks between Terrace and Kitimat, Rio Tinto BC Works aluminium is being transported to Terrace and/or Prince George by truck, to be put on trains to complete its journey to customers. This heavy transport carrying aluminum was spotted last week heading east on Hwy. 16 near Houston. (Houston Today photo)

