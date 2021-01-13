Aluminium on the go ….

Due to a landslide that impacted the CN tracks between Terrace and Kitimat, Rio Tinto BC Works aluminium is being transported to Terrace and/or Prince George by truck, to be put on trains to complete its journey to customers. This heavy transport carrying aluminum was spotted last week heading east on Hwy. 16 near Houston. (Houston Today photo)
