Allocation of remaining COVID-19 relief funds

The remaining money from the Provincial COVID-19 grant has been allocated to each electoral area by the RDBN. (File Photo/Houston Today)

After receiving clarification from the provincial government that before the end of the calendar year, the full amount of the Covid-19 grant previously received must be allocated between the regional district services, the remaining funds have been allocated by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board of directors.

The remaining unallocated funds totalled $227,819.33. Of this amount, $62,800 was allocated to the entire board to distribute and $165,019.33 was allocated to the Electoral Area Covid Grant-in-Aid divided between all Electoral Areas. The $62,800 of grant funds that were not assigned to the electoral area directors to distribute, will be allocated to general administrative government.

The RDBN allocated an initial $132,047 to COVID-19 Grant in Aid, distributed by population, followed by an additional $43,187.67 to cover allocation deficits. A second allocation of $175,000 was made at a September RDBN committee meeting to COVID-19 Grant-in-Aid based on population.

There was a disagreement between directors on whether to distribute the money evenly to each electoral area, but it was ultimately decided to stay with the distribution by population model, though it was noted that it could be revisited for future grants.

Of the $165,019.33 of unallocated funds, Area A will receive $53,401.16, Area B will receive $19,690.15, Area C will receive $14,376.45, Area D will receive $14,955.5, Area D will receive $16,184.94, Area E will receive $37,236.54 and Area G will receive $9,174.51.