Alleged threat leads to seizure of suspected drugs

RCMP arrested and then released one person following the seizure of a large quantity of drugs from a room at a local motel Oct. 31.
It as sparked by a report the day before that an individual was being threatened.
“As the investigation unfolded, police quickly determined that other offences may have been committed and obtained a search warrant,” police said in a release.
Houston RCMP, with the assistance of the regional emergency response team, obtained a search warrant for a room at a motel.
“During the search, police located and seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine,” the release said.
Police added that the person arrested and then released could face multiple charges.