Alleged threat leads to seizure of suspected drugs

Houston RCMP and emergency response team search motel room

Suspected drugs seized in an Oct. 31 raid in Houston. (RCMP photo)

Suspected drugs seized in an Oct. 31 raid in Houston. (RCMP photo)

RCMP arrested and then released one person following the seizure of a large quantity of drugs from a room at a local motel Oct. 31.

It as sparked by a report the day before that an individual was being threatened.

“As the investigation unfolded, police quickly determined that other offences may have been committed and obtained a search warrant,” police said in a release.

Houston RCMP, with the assistance of the regional emergency response team, obtained a search warrant for a room at a motel.

“During the search, police located and seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine,” the release said.

Police added that the person arrested and then released could face multiple charges.

Previous story
Coast Mountain school trustee punished for breaching confidentiality

Just Posted

Suspected drugs seized in an Oct. 31 raid in Houston. (RCMP photo)
Alleged threat leads to seizure of suspected drugs

Coast Mountains School District 82 Thornhill trustee Mike Maxim breached confidentiality, the board says. (File photo)
Coast Mountain school trustee punished for breaching confidentiality

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
Mother of missing Vanderhoof woman says she would never just take off

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
First Nation on Hwy 16 calls for action on 2 missing members