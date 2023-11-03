Alleged threat leads to seizure of suspected drugs

Suspected drugs seized in an Oct. 31 raid in Houston. (RCMP photo)

RCMP arrested and then released one person following the seizure of a large quantity of drugs from a room at a local motel Oct. 31.

It as sparked by a report the day before that an individual was being threatened.

“As the investigation unfolded, police quickly determined that other offences may have been committed and obtained a search warrant,” police said in a release.

Houston RCMP, with the assistance of the regional emergency response team, obtained a search warrant for a room at a motel.

“During the search, police located and seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine,” the release said.

Police added that the person arrested and then released could face multiple charges.