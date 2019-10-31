Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

Nanaimo RCMP arrested an allegedly impaired driver of an 18-wheeler fuel truck who they say had empty beer cans beside his seat.

According to a news release Thursday, the incident happened Oct. 25 at about 9 p.m. on the Nanaimo Parkway near the Fifth Street exit.

“’Very troubling and shocking’ were just some of the comments made by the investigating officers,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

“Although the fuel tanks were later found to be empty, given the sheer size of the vehicle, and distance travelled in an impaired state, it was simply a miracle that a tragic accident had not occurred.”

The press release notes that RCMP were alerted to a possible impaired truck driver operating his vehicle “erratically” southbound from Parksville.

Officers arrested the 46-year-old driver for impaired driving “based on the symptoms seen and evidence gathered.” The semi-trailer was impounded and the driver was taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, where police say he provided breath samples that were “almost three times” the legal limit.

The driver, who is from the north Island, has been released with a court date of Dec. 17.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter