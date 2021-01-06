It’s all smiles under that mask as Russel Tiljoe stopped by the Houston Today office to pick up his gift certificate to Home Hardware courtesy of the Houston Today and Home Hardware. Tiljoe was spotlighted in the senior corner Dec. 30 issue. The senior corner is getting a huge response – if you know a senior who would like to be showcased call Angelique at 250-845-2890. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today).



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.