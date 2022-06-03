This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirms province’s first monkeypox case

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that an adult has tested positive for the rare disease that can cause fevers, aches and rashes.

She also says monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

Monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

She says the first person in the province to test positive for the disease had close contact with a known case outside the province.

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases in the province and Toronto Public Health says that a man in his 40s is the second confirmed case in the city.

RELATED: WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

Health

Previous story
Houston gets major grant for downtown project
Next story
Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

Just Posted

A modernization of 10th St. is to be helped by a federal grant. (File photo)
Houston gets major grant for downtown project

A solar panel farm project for Haida Gwaii received more than $3 million in federal funding through the CleanBC Communities Fund, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy announced on May 27. Solar panels can be seen on the school grounds on Lasqueti Island, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
More than $3 million received by Haida Gwaii solar energy farm

A rail safety report speaking to frustrations felt in the Northwest was released on June 2 and welcomed by Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/The Northern View)
Skeena Bulkley MP Bachrach welcomes release of rail safety report

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents