Elijah Nyhus, 3, is believed to have been abducted by his father, Malin Nyhus. Supplied/ Alberta RCMP.

Alberta RCMP searching for boy, 3, believed to have been abducted by father

On Dec.24, 2021, at approximately 3 p.m., Wetaskiwin and Camrose RCMP were dispatched to a report of a father contravening a custody order. This father is believed to have abducted his 3-year-old son Elijah Nyhus.

Wetaskiwin RCMP’s investigation indicates the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench had issued an order on Dec. 23, 2021, directing that Elijah was to be returned to his mother by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021.

Elijah was not returned and his whereabouts still remain unknown.

Alberta RCMP have engaged the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) and Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), as well as multiple police agencies throughout Alberta to try to locate the father and son.

Wetaskiwin RCMP do not believe the child is in danger of serious harm or death and therefore the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

On Dec.26, 2021, Wetaskiwin RCMP GIS obtained a warrant for the arrest of Malin Anthony Nyhus, 35, for:

• Abduction, contravening a custody order, Section 282(1) of the Criminal Code;

• And disobeying order of the court, Section 127(1) of the Criminal Code.

Wetaskiwin RCMP GIS and other Alberta RCMP units are actively trying to locate Malin and Elijah. They believe that Malin Nyhus may be travelling to southern Alberta and possibly into British Columbia.

They were both last seen in Red Deer, Alta., the evening of Dec. 24, 2021.

Elijah Nyhus is described as:

• Three-feet-five-inches tall;

• Slim build;

• Red hair;

• Brown eyes;

• And pale skin.

Malin Nyhus is described as:

• Six-feet-tall to six-feet-three-inches tall;

• 186 lbs to 230 lbs;

• Medium build;

• Blond hiar;

• And hazel eyes.

Malin Nyhus is believed to be operating an older model 2007 White Pontiac Grand Prix displaying British Columbia license plate: LRO-91K.

The license plate may have been replaced with a non-registered Alberta license plate: CKY-4592.

There is concern for Elijah’s well-being.

If you have any information as to Malin or Elijah’s whereabouts, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


