Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on June 18, 2019. A public inquiry into the foreign funding of anti-oilsands campaigns has found no wrongdoing despite the “significant” amount of funds provided to Canadian environmentalists from U.S. and European sources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

Report finds campaigns have not been unlawful and dishonest

Alberta’s public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.

Inquiry commissioner Steve Allan says the groups behind those campaigns were within their free speech rights.

Allan also says the campaigns have not been unlawful or dishonest.

But Allan recommends a series of reforms to improve transparency in the charitable sector, as well as an industry-led campaign to rebrand Canadian energy.

The report finds that billions of dollars have flowed into Canadian environmental charities, but only a relatively small amount has been used for anti-oilsands campaigns.

It finds that, at most, foreign sources spent $3.5 million a year on such efforts.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
Beloved dog dies on flight from China; B.C. woman demands action from airline

Just Posted

Women in the northwest don’t have access to surgical abortions in the region. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Access to surgical abortions in northwest B.C. a concern due to doctor shortages

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods, reads out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Gitanmaax band blocks MCFD workers from taking six-year-old off reserve

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)
Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

A sign outside the entrance to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital urges handwashing. (Thom Barker photo)
Four cases, one death associated with COVID outbreak at Smithers hospital