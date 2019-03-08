Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

An Alberta Mountie has been charged with assault in connection to an incident in Whistler, B.C.

Const. Vernon Hagen appeared in court in North Vancouver earlier this week to face two counts of assault and one count of obstructing a police officer, Edmonton police said in a news release Thursday. He was off duty when the alleged incident happened on Jan. 28.

He is a member of the Alberta RCMP’s serious and organized crime unit, and has been reassigned and will not resume operational duties until the charges are resolved.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy
Next story
Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

Just Posted

Entrepreneurs – step forward and win $10,000

Entries open for the ThriveNorth Business Challenge

Tahltan woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives

New Hazelton cop charged with assault causing bodily harm

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22

Benefits alliance to pursue annual revenue stream

And boosted by initial $100 million grant

Depression is real

DEPRESSION FACTS Emily, a 37-year-old female, finally attempted suicide today. She took… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Most Read