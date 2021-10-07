Alberta missing person

vyse
vyse

At the request of the Alberta RCMP, a missing person release for 18-year-old Mataya Lynn Vyse is being shared across B.C. for the reason that she may currently be somewhere in the Province.

Vyse was last seen on Sept. 10 in Spruce Grove, Alberta. She has brown hair, weighs 178 pounds and stands at 5’6”. She also has a prominent tattoo on the left side of her neck.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vyse, please contact the Parkland, Alberta RCMP detachment at 825-220-2000.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drugs, guns found after driver makes legal U-turn in Chilliwack not admissable, judge rules
Next story
B.C.’s wildfire recovery taking too long, Premier John Horgan told

Just Posted

A new parking sign has been installed in front of the water filling station on Ninth Avenue, replacing the previous sign that allowed for parking up to two hours. The new sign comes after a District of Houston council decision from May 2021 in response to complaints that it was difficult for some water station customers to use the station if they had to park some distance away. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today
15-minute parking sign installed

An angler pulls a steelhead out of the river. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. closes Skeena watershed for steelhead effective Oct. 12

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) No serious injuries have been reported but traffic was held up following an accident near Topley this morning. (Contributed photo)
UPDATE: Detour now available around accident at Topley

vyse
Alberta missing person