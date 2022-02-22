A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose is prepared at a mobile clinic in Montreal on Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose is prepared at a mobile clinic in Montreal on Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies

‘Mackenzie County does not tolerate mandatory vaccination…for any employee’

Alberta’s largest and most northern county says it is no longer working with local businesses that have a mandatory vaccination policy.

Mackenzie County says businesses that require employees, contractors or subcontractors to show proof of vaccination in workplaces or on work sites will not be hired to provide goods or services.

“Mackenzie County does not tolerate mandatory vaccination or any other discriminatory requirements for any employee,” a document outlining the latest policy says.

The county’s council approved the policy on Feb. 16.

A spokesman for the county says in a letter that vaccine mandates violate personal rights and freedoms and will not be tolerated.

“Mackenzie County is appalled by the response to COVID-19 that many governments and corporations have evoked,” said Byron Peters, the county’s interim chief administrative officer.

“Corporate use of coercion and intimidation towards employees to dictate personal health choices are inappropriate, and we will not work with companies that tolerate or promote such behaviour.”

Provincial data shows the county has the lowest vaccination rate in Alberta. Just over 38 per cent of its roughly 9,500 residents have had their first COVID-19 shot and just over 32 per cent have had a second.

Peters says in the letter that the county will be honouring existing contracts it has with businesses, including ones that have a vaccine mandate, for the time being.

“However, your employees will not be permitted to enter Mackenzie County premises or job sites,” he adds.

Peters says all companies with a vaccination policy that are employed by the county need to work remotely or make arrangements to hire a subcontractor that does not have a similar policy.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Calgary Chamber of Commerce slams Alberta’s move to cancel vaccine passport program

Previous story
B.C. Budget: Transition to controversial autism funding model to cost $172M
Next story
People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Just Posted

CGL ATTACK
Wet’suwet’en condemn Coastal GasLink vandalism and alleged attack on pipeline personnel

Machinery, which police allege was destroyed by protesters, is seen in a Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, handout photo. Several politicians are denouncing what police have called a violent confrontation between a group of about 20 people and Coastal GasLink employees at a work site for a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
Politicians condemn violence at Coastal GasLink construction site in northern B.C.

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. The first 3.5-kilometre phase of the project has now been put out to tender. (Contributed photo)
First phase of multi-used pathway between Smithers and Telkwa out to tender