Albert Giesbrecht’s bail hearing set for February

He was re-arrested days after being released from custody last month

A bail hearing for Albert Giesbrecht, the Burns Lake resident who was re-arrested just days after being released from custody last month, is currently scheduled to start Feb. 14, 2018.

The Crown will ask that his recognizance of bail be revoked and that he remain in custody until the trial. If the court cancels his recognizance, he will be detained in custody unless he shows cause why his detention is not justified.

Giesbrecht was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Raymond George Bishop last May. There were 22 conditions in place around his release, including house arrest, no access to Internet or cellphone, no possession of firearms and no contact with 24 people listed in the order.

Giesbrecht was re-arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6, 2017 pursuant to the provisions of section 524 of the Criminal Code, in which there are reasonable grounds to believe that an accused has “contravened or is about to contravene any summons, appearance notice, promise to appear, undertaking or recognizance that was issued or given to him or entered into by him,” or “has committed an indictable offence after any summons, appearance notice, promise to appear, undertaking or recognizance issued or given to him or entered into by him.”

Approximately 25 local residents gathered at the intersection of Petersen Road and Hwy. 16 on Nov. 30, 2017 to protest his release.

A Facebook post asking for “Justice for Ray” and urging residents to contact Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad and Mike Farnsworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has been shared more than 300 times.

Rustad told Lakes District News he has heard several concerns over Giesbrecht’s release from community members and that he has expressed these concerns to minister Farnsworth.

Giesbrecht’s bail hearing will be held in Smithers Supreme Court.