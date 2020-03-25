Airport use fee waiver turned down

Council has denied a request from the regional air component of the Provincial Emergency Program (PEP) to waive the use fee at the municipally-owned Houston Airport for a planned May 29-31 search and rescue exercise involving participants from the northwest and northeast.

As many as 100 people are expected to attend, providing an “ideal opportunity to showcase not only Houston but its airport,” said Smithers resident Lynn Van Cadsand, the zone commander of the northwest PEP air group.

Houston and Smithers PEP ground search personnel, RCMP officers from Houston and Smithers, amateur radio operators, staffers from Emergency Management B.C. and member from the provincial PEP air group are on the attendee list, she said.

To assist, she also asked that washrooms be open, 10-15 picnic tables be placed at the site and overnight camping be approved.