In this May 16, 2020 file photo, an Air Canada check-in area is shown at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. Air Canada says it was bolstering its summer schedule, which nonetheless remains more than 50 per cent smaller than last year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pound the airline industry. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Air Canada cutting 30 domestic routes, closing stations at eight airports

The airline says the cuts are being made as a result of continuing weak demand

Air Canada is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports.

The airline says the cuts are being made as a result of continuing weak demand for both business and leisure travel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and border closures.

The regional airports where Air Canada is closing its stations include four in Quebec and two in Ontario plus one in New Brunswick and one in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Air Canada also says other changes to its network and schedule, as well as further service suspensions, will be considered over the coming weeks.

The airline announced earlier this year that it would layoff about 20,000 workers or more than half of its staff as part of its plan to cut costs.

Air Canada says system-wide capacity is down about 85 per cent in the second quarter compared with the same quarter last year and expects capacity in the third quarter to be down 75 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2019.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

Just Posted

Poulton and 9th intersection closed until completion of downtown beautification

The District is entering into its third week of a 20-week long downtown revitalization project

Lifeguard app launched to prevent drug overdoses

The province-backed app to notify first responders if things go wrong

Flatbed trailer theft probed

Police asking for public’s assistance

RDBN to consider next steps after Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study at June 18 meeting

Report to District highlights growing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities in region

RCMP detachment remains closed to public

But could re-open soon for counter services

B.C. says show us evidence safe to fly if airlines drop in-flight distancing

Air Canada and WestJet announced they are ending their on-board seat distancing policies

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

Most Read