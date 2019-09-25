Agriculture awareness days

The Pleasant Valley Cattlemen’s Association held a two day agriculture awareness days event Sept 20 and 21 at Four Seasons park in Houston. The event gave people a chance to learn the process of raising farm products. There was various farm animals and farm equipment on display. There also demonstrations throughout the two day even and a fun horse drawn wagon rides. Organizer Lia Long said, “(Angelique Houlihan photos)

A fun and educational filled two day event took place at the Four Seasons Park Sept 20 & 21. More on page 2. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

 

