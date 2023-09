The Pleasant Valley Cattlemen’s Association organized agriculture awareness days. The event was held at the Four Seasons Park in Houston and was a huge success. There were kids activities such as a petting zoo, wagon rides, farmer’s market, agriculture related displays, farm equipment and much more. Shown here is Torr Halvorson, 9 years old and he’s proud to raise his chickens. More pictures on page 8. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)