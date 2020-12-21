Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Adverse weather and high winds continue to force BC Ferries to cancel sailings on major routes connecting Vancouver Island with the Lower Mainland.

BC Ferries has cancelled the 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Swartz Bay in Greater Victoria for Tsawwassen in the Lower Mainland. Also cancelled are the 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen for Greater Victoria.

#ServiceNotice #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen #SpiritOfBC due to adverse weather conditions the following sailings are cancelled: 3:00pm & 7:00pm lvg Tsawwassen

5:00pm & 9:00pm lvg Swartz Bay More details here: https://t.co/RiP7Eo85sr ^gh — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) December 21, 2020

Also cancelled are multiple sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point near Nanaimo. Sailings scheduled to leave Tsawwassen for Duke Point at 3:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. are cancelled, as sailings leaving Duke Point scheduled for 5:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Adverse weather is also impacting the route between Depature Bay near Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay in the Lower Mainland with BC Ferries having cancelled the 8:05 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay and the 10:10 p.m. departing Departure Bay.

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #DukePoint #QueenOfNewWest due to adverse weather conditions the following sailings are cancelled: 3:15pm & 8:15pm lvg Tsawwassen

5:45pm & 10:45pm lvg Duke Point More details here: https://t.co/EWLxYtSmpu ^gh — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) December 21, 2020

Monday’s snowstorm with its strong winds also impacted sailings on smaller routes.

BC Ferries apologized in a message posted on its website, adding that does not take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, “as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

BC Ferries promised that service would resume on impacted routes as soon as safely possible.

