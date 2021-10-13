Additional relief funds could go to electoral areas

Additional funding of $175,000 could be going to electoral areas in the RDBN, to be divided based on population. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes Distrtict News)

In a September committee meeting, The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) committee discussed keeping the remaining $340,019.33 in COVID-19 relief funds available both to community groups, and as a contingency for the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Originally, $132,047 was allocated to the electoral area services for this purpose, with an over-allocation of $43,187.67. Due to the fact that RDBN staff have continued to receive and process requests more funding, the committee decided at the latest meeting on Oct. 7 that they will recommend to the board that a portion of remaining money be divided into the seven electoral area services, to support community groups that are suffering due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: RDBN allocation of COVID-19 relief fund

The recommendation to the board is that a total of $175,000 be divided by each electoral area based on population. As a result, this would leave $165,019.33 in contingency funds for the fourth wave. In terms of how the money would be divided, $56,630,96 would go to Area A, 20,881.05 to Area B, $15,245.97 to Area C, $15,860.12 to Area D, $17,165.83 to Area E, 39,488.67 to Area F and $9,729.41 to Area G.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.