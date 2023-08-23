More evacuation alerts were put in place on Tuesday night because of heavy smoke in the area of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services)

More evacuation alerts were put in place on Tuesday night because of heavy smoke in the area of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services)

Additional evacuation alerts outside Salmon Arm due to smoke from Bush Creek East wildfire

The fire remains at 41,041 hectares

As the Bush Creek East wildfire continues to burn, a new evacuation alert was put in place on Tuesday night.

On Aug. 22 at 8 p.m., Neskonlith Indian Band issued an evacuation alert for Switsemalph 3 near Salmon Arm. The alert has been put in effect because of heavy smoke in the area and not because of an active wildfire threat.

Due to the heavy smoke, BC Wildfire Services haven’t been able to update their mapping since Sunday, Aug. 20, meaning the blaze remains at 41,041 hectares.

On Tuesday, some areas of the blaze received up to two millimetres of rain. Crews continued to battle the blaze with direct attacks, receiving bucketing from helicopters. Heavy machinery is being used to help create containment lines and structure protection crews remain on scene.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), more than 4,600 properties were on evacuation order and 864 were on alert. The evacuation map can be found on the CSRD website.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOkanaganSalmon ArmSicamous

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Clarke Creek wildfire remains the same in Lake Country depsite downpour
Next story
Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos sees no growth overnight

Just Posted

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit

Participants of the Intro to Cricket event gather on Aug. 6, during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival, taking part in a community effort to learn and promote the basics of cricket in the region. (Contributed photo)
Terrace celebrates cricket with inaugural event at 2023 Riverboat Days festival

2 Evacuation Orders and an Alert have been issued for areas affected by Tatuk Lake and Big Creek Wildfires in northwest B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Evacuation Orders issued for areas affected by Tatuk Lake and Big Creek Wildfires