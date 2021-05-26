Active transportation plan sought

Council wants to spend $15,000, provided it gets a matching grant from the Union of B.C. Municipalities, to plan a series of projects aimed at improving and encouraging more walking, cycling and other non-motorized transportation methods.

With such a plan in hand, the District could then apply for other grants to make those projects a reality.

Although the District does not have a specific active transportation plan, it does have a series of other plans which incorporate elements to improve pedestrian, cycling and other transportation means.

“While the previous plans can together be argued to constitute an active transportation plan, it would be more effective to consolidate the objectives of each plan into a single document,” write District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

The District’s own $15,000, plus the $15,000 from the Union of B.C. Municipalities, would be sufficient for Urban Systems Ltd. to produce a plan over a six-month period.

Grant for trees successful

District staffers are now figuring out the best location for trees to be purchased with $13,453 from Tree Canada, a national non-profit organization that seeks to green up mostly urban environments.

The plan so far is to use the trees to help beautify the industrial park and staffers are now speaking to CN about that.

“In the event that this location is not suitable, alternative options will be explored,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.