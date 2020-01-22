Accident leads to community produce distribution

Salvation Army made produce available in Houston and in Smithers

Houston and area residents were the beneficiaries of an unexpected windfall of produce last week.

Between 4,500 and 5,000 pounds of a wide assortment of vegetables and fruits were distributed by the Salvation Army after a produce-carrying truck was involved in an accident nearly two weeks ago in the Smithers area.

Produce contained in a 53-foot trailer was first distributed in the Smithers area and a quantity then taken to the Army’s food bank location here.

Each person was provided a full bag, if not a small box, containing at least six kinds of vegetables and fruits, says Adam Marshall, the Army’s community ministry director for the Bulkley Valley.

The produce was available to anyone in the community the morning of Jan. 16 and the Army then made what was left available to farmers and ranchers for feed for animals.

Marshall called the distribution one way the Army could give back to the community who supports its various programs during the course of the year.

The Army came into possession of the produce after receiving a call from Ziggy’s Towing in Smithers, the company which recovered the produce-laden trailer.

“We were extremely grateful to have the opportunity to assist our community in this fashion,” said Marshall.

“And we do understand the circumstances that lead to this and our prayers are with them,” he added.

Volunteers from three Smithers schools, Smithers Secondary, Ebeneezer and Bulkley Valley Christian School, worked to unload the trailer in Smithers in preparation for distribution.

The produce distributed included beets, bok choy, celery, garlic, lettuce, apples, leeks and shallots.

Marshall said the decision was made to have a community-wide distribution given that some of the produce would lose its freshness and could not be held for normal food bank use.

There were some potatoes but these were placed in reserve for food bank clients.