UPDATE: Detour now available around accident at Topley

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) No serious injuries have been reported but traffic was held up following an accident near Topley this morning. (Contributed photo)

Motorists travelling east of Houston on Hwy16 in the Topley area are warned of detour following an accident this morning.

According to Drive BC, the highway is still closed and the detour is for passenger vehicles only, no large commercial vehicles.

The detour has single lane alternating traffic with 10 to 15 minute delays.

Emergency crews responded to the incident and traffic was at a stand still for hours.

A statement from the provincial ambulance service said it received a call at 9 a.m.

“Paramedics responded to the scene, but there were no serious injuries and no one was transported to hospital,” the statement indicated.

Reports from the area suggest a semi rolled over, causing a chemical spill.

Drive B.C. indicates the accident took place between Howells Road and Montgomery Road, one kilometre east of Topley.