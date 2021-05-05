Accessibility improvements and more classrooms at the Houston Christian School should be completed by the new school year. (Houston Today photo)

Accessibility improvements coming to Houston Christian School

Construction package includes two classrooms

What began as a desire to make the Houston Christian School more accessible to those with mobility limitations has evolved into a larger project meeting a variety of needs.

As soon as school ends in late June, work will start on adding a ramp to allow easier access to a playground area, a large boot room and two classrooms.

It was the playground, finished a couple of years ago, that sparked the project because there was a two-foot elevation change between the end of the school to the playground, explained Wendall Ewald, a school administrator.

“We needed a ramp down to the playground area and for every inch of elevation, you need one foot of ramp. So with a two-foot drop, that meant a 24-foot ramp,” he said.

With a requirement also to have a turning/landing area so as to break up the 24-foot slope of the ramp, Ewald said the school decided that it then made sense to incorporate a boot room and two classrooms as part of the project.

The extra space means the school will be able to move back educational and other material stored in sea cans across the road.

And with a concentration now on small group learning, students and teachers that had been gathering in tiny areas elsewhere in the school will now have more room.

“We also have split classes, Grade 5 and 6 for instance, so when these classrooms are finished we’ll be able to teach math to the Grade 5 students separately from Grade 6 and that will be better for learning,” Ewald said.

And for students in the senior grades, having additional classroom space means an increased ability to offer a variety of courses.

“So in this project we are really meeting a variety of needs,” Ewald added.

Construction plans also call for infloor heating of the boot room area, something that will come in handy during the winter months when students will be coming in and shedding snow off of boots and clothes.

Having heated floors means the melted snow will evaporate, something that will add humidity to the otherwise dry winter climate, Ewald said.

The addition will increase the number of classrooms to 14 for a school K-12 population that is now edging over the 160 mark.

“We very close to what was our highest level of 163-165 students,” said Ewald.

Money for the project has come from a variety of sources and means, including online auctions and donations.

“We’ve had very good support from the community and tons of parent support for this project,” said Ewald.

The project contractor, Mark Opdendries, a member of the parent community himself, will be moving in with his crew as soon as students are finished the end of June.

“He’s saying he can really keep the costs down with the help of three or four parent volunteers and we’re looking at finishing this fall,” said Ewald.

Other aspects of the project include an accessible washroom and automatic door openers and appropriate hardware.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Agassiz cougar attack victim in stable condition

Just Posted

Accessibility improvements and more classrooms at the Houston Christian School should be completed by the new school year. (Houston Today photo)
Accessibility improvements coming to Houston Christian School

Construction package includes two classrooms

The soft opening of the nature centre at the Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery took place mid-April. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Houston hatchery and nature centre’s upcoming events

The conservation group to host summer students this year

Tasha Kelly is leaving her position as the leisure services director for the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Leisure services director going to miss the community

Tasha Kelly leaving in July

Council wants a say in the expansion of long term care services in Smithers. Pictured here is the Bulkley Lodge facility in that community. (Google photo)
Long term care remains on council priority list

Wants to be involved in expansion plans in Smithers

CGL’s graphic of the month showing planned activity for summer. (CGL update/Lakes District News)
Coastal GasLink reaches 692 km pipe delivery milestone

2 new COVID cases linked with pipeline accomodations

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read