FILE – B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming announces suspension of most classroom instruction, March 17, 2020 (B.C. government)

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

About 3o per cent of B.C. students were in class for the first day in-class instruction since classes were cancelled in March.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said that equates to about 60,000 students having returned to class on June 1.

“We hope the June restart is part of something that will let us have an even stronger start in September,” Fleming said during a Tuesday (June 2) press conference.

He reiterated that school remains optional during June. About 90 per cent of teachers have returned to in-class instruction across B.C.

“A lot of kids have missed in-class instruction and there is no real substitute for that.”

Fleming said a decision about how schooling would look like in the fall by mid-August.

READ MORE: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

More to come.

