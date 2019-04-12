Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

An Abbotsford man has been charged after he allegedly held a Taser in each hand and charged at a police officer.

Const. Jody Thomas said the incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when police were called by a person who said the son of a neighbour was being violent towards his parents.

Thomas said an officer arrived at the residence in the Eagle Mountain area, and a man “charged out the door” holding a Taser in each hand.

Thomas didn’t know the details, but the officer was able to arrest the man, who was then discovered to be carrying a third Taser in his back waistline.

The officer was not harmed, Thomas said.

Avraj Grewal, 21, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an unauthorized non-firearm, and assault.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear, and is next set to appear in court on May 16.

