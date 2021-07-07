Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years

The man who stabbed Abbotsford student Letisha Reimer to death and seriously injured her friend in 2016 will be eligible to apply for parole in 16 years.

Justice Heather Holmes rendered her decision Wednesday morning (July 7) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Gabriel Klein, 26, was convicted in March 2020 of the second-degree murder of Reimer, 13, and the aggravated assault of her 14-year-old friend – identified in court as E.I.– at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, but the judge needed to rule on parole eligibility, which can range from 10 to 25 years. The Crown had recommended 18 years until parole eligiblity, while Klein’s lawyer had suggested 12 months.

Holmes also gave Klein a concurrent sentence of seven years for the aggravated assault, but he was given seven years’ credit for the four years and eight months he has already served in prison.

The judge also ruled that Klein can serve his time in the regional treatment centre of Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, where she said he will receive better treatment for his mental-health conditions.

The ruling brings to an end multiple court proceedings over the years, many of which examined Klein’s mental state at the time of the killings.

Klein, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was first declared unfit to stand trial in April 2018 and then again in September of that year.

But in January 2019, the BC Review Board – which manages cases of people who have been found not criminally responsible or unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder – found he was then fit for trial after a new medication regimen.

Klein’s trial began in October 2019 and ended with a guilty verdict in March 2020. He did not use the “not criminally responsible” (NCR) defence during the trial.

Klein’s sentencing hearing was then scheduled for September, but instead he was granted an NCR hearing, which concluded in April of this year.

His lawyer argued that Klein, who has schizophrenia, should not be held criminally responsible for the crimes because he did not have the capacity to appreciate the consequences of his actions or understand that they were wrong.

Klein testified that he stabbed the two girls because he thought one was a zombie and the other was a witch.

But the judge ruled that Klein should be held criminally responsible, and his prior conviction was to stand.

His sentencing hearing, which included the presentation of victim impact statements took place June 23 and 25.

