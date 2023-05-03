A total of 15,000 Chinook fry released

On April 27, Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery released just over 9,000 Chinook salmon (at the pre-smolt stage – ie. 1.5 years old) into the Upper Bulkley River where their parents were caught in August of 2021. Toboggan Creek staff and local volunteers catch the adults and bring the eggs and milt to their hatchery to fertilize and raise and then return them to the Upper Bulkley. Nathan Hofsink was on the fish cannon seen here. Toboggan Creek staff released the remainder of their 15,000 total for this round the next day. The Buck Creek Hatchery in Houston partners with Toboggan Creek. Tobaggan Creek raises Chinook and Buck Creek raises Coho for the Upper Bulkley. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)