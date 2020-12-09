A time for giving or volunteering

Lorna Mazier from the Salvation Army thrift store in the mall with the donations kettle. The kettle is located at the thrift store Monday – Friday 10 a.m. 3:30 p.m. They are looking for volunteers so they can move the kettle out into the mall, if are wanting to do a shift you can do so by calling Adam Marshall at 250-847-1059. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
