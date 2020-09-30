A successful season for Houston Farmers’ Market

Link to Learning happy over the season but struggled due to Covid expenses

Houston had its last Farmers’ market of the season on Sept. 25, making it a successful market despite the several challenges due to Covid.

Houston Link to Learning held the first farmers’ market of the season on June 5 after several weeks of doubt in early spring on whether the farmers’ markets would be allowed to open this year. However, the provincial government gave a nod to the market to open for the season in their phased, restart plan and even allowed vendors not restricted to food items.

“It was pretty good. We had the usual number of vendors; it was just challenging because we had a lot of extra protocols that we had to follow and that meant that we usually make enough in registration but this year we did not,” Houston Link to Learning’s manager, Marian Ells.

Ells emphasized that they didn’t want to raise the fees but also had to have a lot more staff available to implement the several social distancing and hygiene measures that they had in place.

“The vendor numbers were good and the customer numbers went up this year. It went well, except of course it rained every single Friday. It was like a conspiracy,” said Ells.

Ells also said that the year was especially good for the vendors at the market because of the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program by the province. Under the program, lower-income families, pregnant women and seniors are provided with coupons to the farmer’s market. Each coupon is worth $21 with qualified recipients receiving a booklet for each week that the the farmers’ market is put up.

The coupons cover vegetables, dairy products and, when available, meat and the vendors are able to turn in the coupons for reimbursement.

“So that generates more income and more for the vendors because those are the coupons that they had to spend at the Farmers’ Market; that’s the only place they would work so it was just great and it is such a great program,” she said.

This year, coupons worth $15, 130 were distributed, which was much higher than last year’s $12,000.

On a busy day, the market saw 12 vendors, and on a quieter one, there would be eight vendors.

“It was a bit different every week; it was dependent on so many things including weather but overall, it was a successful market except for the expenses due to the extra Covid measures,” said Ells.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Just Posted

The regional district gets a Business Liaison through NDIT

Will help navigate local businesses and non-profits through the rough Covid-times

Work to start on mountain biking trail

Will connect existing trails at Mount Harry Davis

BC Hydro forges ahead with fast chargers for electric vehicles

One for Burns Lake to be in operation this year; next year for Houston

Ministry plans prescribed burn for Houston area for October

Hopes to reduce wildfire risk

New corporal begins duties at RCMP detachment

Corporal Ryan Fillmore transferred in from Stewart

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Permanent fish-passage solutions considered at Big Bar landslide

151,000 salmon detected this year north of site

Most Read