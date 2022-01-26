A rare land shark found in Houston

shark
shark

A Houston man who enjoys creating things with a shovel, created a land shark sculpture out of snow and water based paint for the community to enjoy. The sculpture can be seen at outside of the Houston Motor Inn. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

