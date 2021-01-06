A Q&A with Granisle’s Mayor and Council

With 2020 behind us and a new year to look forward to, we decided to speak with Granisle’s Mayor Linda McGuire and the village council. A Q&A with the council, gives a peak at some of the projects planned for 2021 and what the village hopes for in the new year.

Looking back on 2020, what are some accomplishments you would like to highlight for the Village of Granisle?

Our major accomplishment Council felt was the community working together during the challenges of Covid 19. This included providing transportation and grocery delivery to our residents. We also were able to provide a Monday lunch service to our vulnerable population.

What are some things you wish had gone differently in 2020?

We had planned to build a new Sand Shed facility in our Public Works yard that is now delayed until spring. We started a ditching project throughout our community, however, due to limited funding, it will now continue into 2021.

We wish we would have had a summer to enjoy with our annual events, including Granisle Day. With the increase of materials costs due to COVID-19 we had to delay some of our planned projects until early 2021. We remain hopeful there will be a decrease in costs in the New Year.

What lessons did 2020 bring with it that you would carry forward?

Always be mindful and prepared to “think outside the box” when challenges appear.

What does 2021 look like in terms of plans for the village? What should people of Granisle look forward to in 2021?

As for 2021 projects, we are currently in our budget process and are in the discussion stages only to see what projects could be on the list for 2021. Will update you once we finalize our capital projects in early 2021.

We look forward to a vaccine, good health and returning to “back to business” as normal as possible.

What message would you give to the community?

A huge thank you, to our community for your resiliency and continuing to look after each other.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

