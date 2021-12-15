A not-so-silent night in Houston

A group of carollers congregated at the Houston Shopping Centre on Dec. 4, to spread a little Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. It was a good compliment to the Christmas generosity happening just outside in the mall parking lot, where the Cram the Cruiser donation event for the Houston Salvation Army was taking place simultaneously. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
