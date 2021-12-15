xmas

A not-so-silent night in Houston

A group of carollers congregated at the Houston Shopping Centre on Dec. 4, to spread a little Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. It was a good compliment to the Christmas generosity happening just outside in the mall parking lot, where the Cram the Cruiser donation event for the Houston Salvation Army was taking place simultaneously. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Some British Columbians aren’t ready for a post-COVID ‘normal’ social life
Next story
B.C.’s vaccine card expected to extend past January; officials look at medical exemptions

Just Posted

Northern Health says that side effects to the booster shot should be similar to the first two doses. (File photo/Black Press)
Side effects to COVID-19 booster shots

An aerial view of crews working on the cellular tower site in Seaton near Witset (Moricetown) in northwest B.C. (Submitted photo/Rogers Communications)
Rogers breaks ground with first cellular tower in Highway 16 connectivity project

xmas
A not-so-silent night in Houston

Some images from Abbotsford after flooding devastated the area. (File photo/Houston Today)
Update on status of dike system in Houston