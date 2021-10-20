halloween

A Halloween in Houston

Look away if you scare easily. A house in Houston is ready for Oct. 31. For anyone looking for local Halloween events, the Houston Public Library is planning several, including Inktober, an escape room, and a pumpkin hunt. M. Brown Contracting is also putting on a fright for your life spooky walk event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 1905 Vriend Road. The event is free with a food drive component. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Local COVID vaccination rate inching up
Next story
B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25

Just Posted

A sign outside the entrance to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital urges handwashing. (Thom Barker photo)
Four cases, one death associated with COVID outbreak at Smithers hospital

Lorna Brown, co-producer and director of <em>Adaawk </em>said that the movie sets out to humanize murdered and missing Indigenous people from the region. (Submitted photo/Lorna Brown)
Northwest B.C. families come together to tell the stories of MMIWG in new film Adaawk

ll
Lending library in Houston

All of the community’s public school Grade 4 to Grade 7 students are now grouped together at Twain Sullivan. (Anqelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Grade shuffle proving beneficial for students, teachers