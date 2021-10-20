A Halloween in Houston

Look away if you scare easily. A house in Houston is ready for Oct. 31. For anyone looking for local Halloween events, the Houston Public Library is planning several, including Inktober, an escape room, and a pumpkin hunt. M. Brown Contracting is also putting on a fright for your life spooky walk event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 1905 Vriend Road. The event is free with a food drive component. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)