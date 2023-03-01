A fun day at camp in Houston

On Feb.17 The A Rocha Nature Centre hosted a day camp for ages 9 to 12. This group explored how animals survive in the winter months. Animal fur/hair and its characteristics which help keep the animals warm as well as dry were explored. Cindy Verbeek gives a fun and educational camp. (L-R) Jacob, Penelope and Torr were introduced to mountain goat, bear, and coyote furs. Here they are having some fun play with the furs. (Angelique Houlihan Photo/Houston Today)
