A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

It’s that time of year, when area wildlife can be seen tending to their young.

This week, a black bear and her four cubs were seen snacking on some fresh dandelions.

Sgt. Jeff Tyre said it is uncommon for a bear to have so many cubs, attributing the feat to the bear having access to a good food source.

Typically bears will have two cubs.

While it is always a treat to observe such things, the BC Conservation Service (COS) is reminding the public that if you see wildlife alone in the wild, such as deer, you should leave them there.

Earlier this week a man from Vernon was charged after he was seen carrying a fawn around with him. The COS and RCMP responded and removed the fawn after receiving several complaints from the community.

“In their first week or so of their lives all they do is hide while mom goes and feeds,” said Conservation Officer Tanner Beck of fawns.

“If people pick them up and interact and bond with them they start to bond with people.”

Residents in Williams Lake have also shared words of caution on social media after witnessing aggressive deer with new fawns.

Some residents are also reporting they are noticing more bears than usual this year, however, Tyre confirmed this week that bears numbers in the region are “status quo.”

