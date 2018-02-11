In this screen grab provided by the Life.ru, the wreckage of a AN-148 plane is seen in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry says a passenger plane has crashed near Moscow and fragments of it have been found. (Life.ru via AP)

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

There are no survivors after a passenger plane crashed near Moscow on Sunday afternoon, the Russian government confirmed in a news release.

The An-148 Saratov Airlines passenger airliner had 65 passengers and six crew members on board when it disappeared from radar screens just minutes after takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

Wreckage from the plane was found in Ramensky area, about 40 kilometres from the airport.

The plane had been flying to Orsk, about 1000 kilometres from Moscow.

Russian media said the jet belonged to Saratov Airlines.

