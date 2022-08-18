High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.

Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.

Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)

• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)

• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)

• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)

• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Professional Employees Association issues strike notice, calls for inflation protection
Next story
Skeena region timber businesses amiss on road and fire safety: watchdog

Just Posted

Smoke is seen rising from the wildfire near Takla Lake. Fire crews are responding to the fire which started on Aug.17 (Photo courtesy, Wilf Adam)
Crews respond to 2 wildfires in the Omineca region

A logging road being built. (File poto)
Skeena region timber businesses amiss on road and fire safety: watchdog

Matthew Roy White is wanted by the Houston RCMP. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Man wanted by Houston RCMP on robbery, firearms charges

Edward the cat is in the care of the Prince Rupert SPCA after people found him wandering the streets with an open wound. (Contributed photo)
Cat with massive face wound found walking Port Edward streets for a week