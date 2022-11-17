Leon Sinclair has been reported missing by his family. He was last seen in Prince Rupert in June. RCMP are requesting assistance with information, on Nov 16. (Photo: Supplied)

56 year old man reported missing, Prince RCMP request public assistance

Leon Sinclair was thought to be Houston, but investigations led to sighting in Prince Rupert in June

A 56-year-old man, last seen in June is missing and Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with information.

Leon Sinclair was reported missing by his family in Manitoba. He was originally thought to be in the Houston, B.C. area. However, after initial investigations, it was revealed he was last seen in Prince Rupert in the early summer.

Leon is described as an Indigenous male, 175 cm (5’9), 82 kg (181 lbs), salt and pepper-coloured hair and brown eyes.

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting any information on Sinclair’s whereabouts and for the public to please contact them at 250-627-0700 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

missing personPrince Rupert RCMPRCMP

Previous story
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment
Next story
B.C.’s iconic Kokanee Glacier is melting and it can’t be saved

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with information about a man reported missing. Leon Sinclair was last seen in Prince Rupert in June. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
56 year old man reported missing, Prince RCMP request public assistance

Trigon’s Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) was announced on Nov. 15 with $75 million in federal support. The second berth is shown with the ship shown in green and will be located adjacent to the terminal’s existing berth. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment

Pembina Prince Rupert Terminal shipped its first vessel full of liquified petroleum gas on April 9, 2021 just less than three years after breaking ground on the repurposed pulp mill on Watson Island. (Photo: Supplied by Pembina)
Prince Rupert wins national brownfield award with Watson Island reinvention

Trigon’s Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) was announced on Nov. 15 with $75 million in federal support. The second berth is shown with the ship shown in green and will be located adjacent to the terminal’s existing berth. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment