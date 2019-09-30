55+ games in Kelwona

Houston resident Andy Grobins came home with a Silver medal for the golf – men low gross. The Houston Carpet Bowling team won a gold medal. (L-R) Bertha Hanes, Ray Andrews, Mildred Benard and Marilyn Carson. Congratulations to all the seniors who attended the 55+ Games this year. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness
Next story
Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Just Posted

55+ games in Kelwona

Houston resident Andy Grobins came home with a Silver medal for the… Continue reading

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Houston arena ice plant install date pushed back

In-service date now in December

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Most Read