55+ games in Kelwona

Houston resident Andy Grobins came home with a Silver medal for the golf – men low gross. The Houston Carpet Bowling team won a gold medal. (L-R) Bertha Hanes, Ray Andrews, Mildred Benard and Marilyn Carson. Congratulations to all the seniors who attended the 55+ Games this year. (Submitted photo)
