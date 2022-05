Four cars derailed west of Field on Saturday night

A CP Rail freight train derailed four cars just west of Field, B.C. on Saturday night (April 30).

CP Rail confirmed the derailment on Monday.

According to the rail company, there were no injuries.

The line was reopened Sunday morning after repairs and a safety inspection was completed.

