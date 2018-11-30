4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fort St. John

No damage reported after earthquake near Fort St. John

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck about 16 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John, B.C.

Earthquakes Canada says it was felt in Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

It says there are no reports of damage.

Residents say on social media they felt the tremors around 5:30 p.m.

One Twitter user in Fort St. John says she felt her “entire apartment building shake like the top floor was gonna fall off.”

The Taylor Public Library says on Twitter that staff “felt a rattle.”

The Canadian Press

