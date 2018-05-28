Small businesses in B.C. fear they’ll bear the brunt of the new employer health tax. (Patricktomasso photo)

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

Small and medium-sized businesses will bear the brunt of the incoming employer health tax, according to a survey from the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade released Monday.

The new tax, introduced by the NDP in February, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2019, and hits businesses with payrolls of more than $500,000. The tax rate is 1.95 per cent for businesses with payroll above $1.5 million, with reduced rates for payrolls between $500,000 and $1.5 million.

Two-thirds of small businesses, defined as those with less than 50 employees, say they expect to pay the incoming tax which is estimated to cost them about $40,000 annually.

One-third of those employers already pay the current medical service premiums for their workers, which won’t be phased out till the end of 2019, meaning those businesses will be double-taxed for a year.

READ MORE: BC NDP getting employer push-back on health care tax

Of those small businesses who foresee having to pay the tax, 30 per cent say they expect to cut staff to help offset costs.

“Payroll taxes are job-killers, as they increase the cost of employing people and growing businesses,” said Chris Gardner, President and CEO of the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association.

“When you add it to the NDP’s carbon, income and other tax increases, record-high gas prices, cities passing along their own payroll tax costs through higher property taxes, and shaken investor confidence in B.C., it’s perfectly understandable that job creators are reeling.”

The finance ministry did not immediately return a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump tweets that Trump-Kim summit is back on the table
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Just Posted

Hundreds of cowpoke ride into Smithers

The 90th B.C. Cattlemen’s AGM with a technology theme is in Smithers May 31 - June 2.

Pitch-in week in Houston

Houston participated in Pitch-In-Day recently. Businesses and schools help clean up the… Continue reading

Houston dogs cause trouble in April

Majority of bylaw complaints involved dogs

Houston floodwaters recede

Further rises in water levels are not anticipated

Houston formalizes council-staff interactions

CAO’s performance to be measured each year

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Doug Ford under attack in final Ontario leaders debate

PC Leader Ford’s lack of platform attacked at debate by NDP and Liberal leaders

Beaches empty as Storm Alberto approaches Gulf Coast

The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Monday

Trump tweets that Trump-Kim summit is back on the table

US team in NKorea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit

More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

Most Read